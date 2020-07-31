3rd BJP worker found dead in fortnight, family accuses TMC

This is the third such incident in the state in the last fortnight. On Wednesday, the body of a BJP worker, Purnachandra Das, was found hanging in Ramnagar area of East Midnapore district. (File) This is the third such incident in the state in the last fortnight. On Wednesday, the body of a BJP worker, Purnachandra Das, was found hanging in Ramnagar area of East Midnapore district. (File)

The body of a 52-year-old BJP worker was found hanging from a tree in Ghoramara area of South 24 Parganas district on Thursday. His family alleged that he was killed by local Trinamool Congress leaders. Police said that they have found a handwritten “suicide note”.

Patra’s family in a complaint lodged at Sagar Police Station has named 11 local Trinamool leaders and 10 others for the “murder”. “My father was vocal against TMC leaders indulging in corruption in cyclone Amphan relief distribution,” Patra’s son Soumitra said.

This is the third such incident in the state in the last fortnight. On Wednesday, the body of a BJP worker, Purnachandra Das, was found hanging in Ramnagar area of East Midnapore district. Before that, Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Roy, who had joined BJP last year, was found dead. His body was also found hanging in front of a tea shop.

