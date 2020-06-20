392 SIM cards issued on forged documents deactivated: Haryana Police

Sources in the police department said that a probe was going on regarding remaining SIM cards. (Representational) Sources in the police department said that a probe was going on regarding remaining SIM cards. (Representational)

The Haryana Police has deactivated 392 SIM cards issued on fake and forged documents, the move coming amid rising cases of online frauds, a senior official Saturday said.

Additional Director General of Police (law and order), Navdeep Singh Virk said the Cyber Crime Unit, after a thorough probe during the period, identified 685 SIM cards, which were found to have been issued on fake and forged documents.

“To get these mobile numbers deactivated, the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India was approached as a result of which 392 mobile numbers have been deactivated by the cellular service providers,” Virk said in a statement here on Saturday.

Sources in the police department said that a probe was going on regarding remaining SIM cards.

Virk said, it has been noticed that cases of online frauds are increasing and gullible people are being cheated by fraudsters. “All such fraudsters often carry out their illegal activities by obtaining SIM cards on fake ID proofs to evade arrest.”

Highlighting certain precautionary measures, Virk said that cyber criminals are constantly looking for illegal ways to cheat people. “Keeping this in view, it is advised to neither share any personal information like bank account, CVV (card verification value) code, OTP nor respond to suspicious links on WhatsApp or email as it could result in siphoning off funds from bank accounts,” the ADGP warned.

“We are time and again advising and cautioning people to be wary of unsolicited and fictitious offers received through phone calls, emails and on social media. At the same time, the mobile service providers have also been asked to verify the documents of SIM card seekers properly,” he added.

Cautioning citizens not to fall prey to cyber fraudsters, he also urged them to make complaints regarding any such fraudsters at cybercrime.gov.in or the police.

