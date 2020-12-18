‘39 Indian crew stuck on 2 cargo ships in China’

“The government continues to be in regular touch with the Chinese authorities to seek a resolution of these issues at the earliest and also to ensure that the humanitarian needs of the crew are taken care of,” Srivastava said.

Thirty-nine Indians are on board two ships stranded in Chinese ports for the past few months due to Covid-19 curbs and India is in regular touch with the neighbouring country to ensure that their needs are met, the Ministry of External Affairs said Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that bulk cargo vessel MV Jag Anand has been anchored near Jingtang port in Hebei province since June 13 with 23 Indian nationals as part of its crew. The other vessel, MV Anastasia, has 16 Indian crew members. It is anchored near Caofeidian port since September 20 and is waiting for discharge of its cargo.

“The government continues to be in regular touch with the Chinese authorities to seek a resolution of these issues at the earliest and also to ensure that the humanitarian needs of the crew are taken care of,” Srivastava said.

