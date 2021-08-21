39 FIRs against Union minister Narayan Rane for campaigning, breaking Covid rules

In the last two days — Thursday and Friday — police lodged a total of 39 FIRs against Union Minister for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane for campaigning during the pandemic and breaking covid-19 rules.

Most of the FIRs have been registered under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, 51 (refuses to comply with government rules) of the National Disaster Management Act and 135 (penalty for contravention of rule) of the Bombay Police Act.

The FIRs were registered at Mulund, Ghatkopar (two FIRs each), Vikhroli, Bhandup, Pantnagar, Khar (two FIRs each), Santacruz, Powai, MIDC, Sakinaka, Meghwadi, Goregaon, Charkop, Boriwali, MHB colony, Vanrai, Kurar, Dahisar, Azad Maidan, Gamdevi, Agripada (three FIRs each), Sion (two FIRs each), Kalachowky, Mahim (three FIRs each), Shivaji Park, Dadar, Chembur, Govandi (two FIRs each), Vile Parle, Kherwadi and Airport police station.

Rane is taking out campaigns as a part of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra undertaken by four ministers of BJP to travel to different regions and interact with people on various central schemes.

After Mumbai, Rane will travel 650 km and cover Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri districts in the coastal Konkan region and later, Vasai-Virar.