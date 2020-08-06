39, 303 Covid cases in Haryana so far, recovery rate 83.05%

The case doubling rate in Haryana also reached 27 days while the Covid positive rate also came down to 5.68 per cent. (Representational) The case doubling rate in Haryana also reached 27 days while the Covid positive rate also came down to 5.68 per cent. (Representational)

Haryana reported another 755 new cases of coronavirus infections and three deaths in last 24 hours taking the total number of Covid positive cases, till date, to 39,303 and total death toll to 458.

The recovery rate of Covid patients in Haryana crossed 83 per cent Thursday, as 680 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking total number of recovered patients to 32,640.

While Gurgaon, that appears to have stabilised over the last few days, reported 83 new cases, Faridabad continues to witness a daily spike and reported another 161 new cases.

Fresh cases were reported from Sonipat (51), Rewari (48), Ambala (78), Rohtak (60), Panipat (22), Karnal (34), Hisar (36), Jhajjar (14), Mahendragarh (5), Bhiwani (15), Panchkula (54), Nuh (6), Kurukshetra (36), Sirsa (14), Yamunanagar (24), Jind (2), Kaithal (10) and Charkhi Dadri (2).

According to state’s Thursday evening Covid bulletin, there were 6205 active Covid-19 cases including 127 patients who were in a critical condition. Of these, 113 patients were oxygen support while 14 patients were on ventilator support.

The case doubling rate in Haryana also reached 27 days while the Covid positive rate also came down to 5.68 per cent.

New electric crematoriums being set up

Director General, Urban Local Bodies Department, Dr Amit Agrawal, said, “Number of electric crematoriums are being increased in cities and work has been allocated to establish 14 such crematoriums. At present, additional 11 crematoriums have been constructed in the premises of existing crematoriums”.

587 cops tested positive till date

DGP Manoj Yadava said, “During the pandemic, policemen despite risking their lives dedicatedly performed their duties as Corona warriors. The rate of policemen getting Covid-19 infection is lesser as compared to other states. So far, 587 police personnel have been found positive, which is 1.14 percent of the total force and the recovery rate among infected police personnel is 65 percent. So far three policemen have died from corona infection”.

Buses to run with full capacity

Haryana government has decided that all buses of Haryana roadways will be allowed to run at their full seating capacity with strict adherence to norms of sanitisation of buses, seats, passengers, thermal scanning and social distancing. Earlier, a maximum 35 passengers per bus were allowed. It will be mandatory for all passengers to wear face masks and take all necessary precautions. The orders were issued by Director State Transport, Haryana

