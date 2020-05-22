37 new cases in Haryana; Ambala, Yamunanagar declared Covid-free

Of 1,067 Covid patients, 706 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals while there are yet 345 active patients. (Representational Photo) Of 1,067 Covid patients, 706 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals while there are yet 345 active patients. (Representational Photo)

EVEN AS Haryana’s Covid tally rose to 1,067 with 37 new cases, the two districts of Ambala and Yamunanagar became Covid-free with zero active cases, Friday evening. The districts of Panchkula and Sirsa have one active patient each.

Both Ambala and Yamunanagar, together, had recorded 50 Covid cases till date including 42 in Ambala and eight in Yamunanagar. While two patients succumbed to the virus, the remaining 48 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Mahendragarh a worry

The district of Mahendragarh, however, emerged as a fresh cause of worry for the state’s health department as the district registered 10 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total number of active patients to 17. Mahendragarh has now emerged as among the top four districts of

Haryana after Gurugram (117 active patients), Faridabad (75) and Sonipat (45) to have maximum active cases.

However, in 16 out of 22 districts of Haryana, the active number of patients is less than 11.

Doubling rate increases

While the doubling rate of cases in Haryana touched 17 days, the state registered a three-fold increase in Covid cases in May, most of them being from four NCR districts including Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar. The cases increased from 339 on April 30 to 1067 by May 22 evening. At least 11 of the 15 deaths due to Covid in Haryana took place in May.

In the last 24 hours, the state got 37 fresh cases including 11 in Gurugram, 10 in Mahendragarh, five in Kurukshetra, four in Faridabad, two each in Karnal and Rewari, and one each in Sonipat, Sirsa and Rohtak.

Of 1,067 Covid patients, 706 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals while there are yet 345 active patients.

SOP for salons and barber shops

Persons with fever, cold, cough and throat pain will not be allowed inside

Masks mandatory (clients and staff), staff to wear head cover and apron at all times

Hand sanitisers at entry points of shops

Disposable towel/paper sheets to be used for each client

Equipment to be sanitised after each use on a client using 7% Lysol for 30 minutes

Staff to sanitise their hands after every haircut/shave

Token system should be followed for staggered entry

Social distancing of 1 metre in seating

Common areas, floor, lifts, lounge area, staircase and handrails must be disinfected with 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite solution (minimum twice daily)

Carpets/ floor area to be cleaned frequently

Sharp waste including blades, disposable razors etc to be collected in puncture proof, leak-proof white container with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution. The container once 3/4th filled shall be handed over separately to municipalities for further disposal by designated bio-hazardous waste disposal agency.

