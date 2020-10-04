3,665 new coronairus cases in 24 hours, UP toll set to cross 6,000

Of the total deaths, 61 including seven in Lucknow and four each in Gorakhpur and Varanasi were reported in the past 24 hours. (Representational)

For the second consecutive day, Uttar Pradesh reported less than 4,000 new positive cases of the Covid infection with an average ofmore than 4,500 patients recovered in each of the first three days of the month, which has taken the recovery rate in the state close to 87 percent.

As per the state data, 3,665 new cases of the infection, including 478 in Lucknow, 236 in Prayagraj, 231 in Kanpur Nagar and 205 in Gorakhpur have been reported in last 24 hours which has taken the cumulative count of positive cases to 4,06,995 by Saturday. With total 3,56,826 of the positive patients recovered from the infection, and 5977 deaths, there are yet 47,823 active cases in the state.

Of the total deaths, 61 including seven in Lucknow and four each in Gorakhpur and Varanasi were reported in the past 24 hours. While Lucknow has the highest 724 Covid-related deaths, Kanpur Nagar is a close second with 672 deaths. As per data provided by Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, 1,53,533 Covid samples were tested in the state on Friday and the total count of tests has now crossed 1.05 crore.

He said that of the total active cases 22,329 are in home isolation, 3,604 are in private hospitals.

So far more than 2.22 lakh of the positive patients have opted for the home isolation facility and more than 1.99 lakh of them have already recovered.

