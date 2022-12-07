scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

361 adoption orders since Sept after new rules kicked in

These are the first batch of adoption orders issued by district magistrates (DM) since the transfer of powers to issue adoption orders were made from courts to DMs and ADMs by the Centre.

The new module became operational from November 10, and since then 1,804 resident Indians, 11 NRIs, eight Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) and 28 foreigners have registered for adoption. (Representational/File)

District Magistrates across the country issued 361 adoption orders between September and November, after the Juvenile Justice Rules were notified in September, the Union Women and Child Development Ministry said on Tuesday.

These are the first batch of adoption orders issued by district magistrates (DM) since the transfer of powers to issue adoption orders were made from courts to DMs and ADMs by the Centre.

Ministry officials said 905 adoption orders were pending with courts, which has come down to 644 after transfer of powers. The first adoption order issued by a DM was made in Akola, Maharashtra, on October 6, it was informed. After the issue of notification, 589 children have been adopted till day.

The Adoption Regulations, 2022, issued on September 23, were framed after a year-long consultation with Central authorities, state governments, state adoption regulatory authorities and all other stakeholders, WCD Ministry officials said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Central Asia Region’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Central Asia Region’ or ...
What is OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, why it has become a viral sensationPremium
What is OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, why it has become a viral sensation
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft casePremium
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft case
Why the G7’s oil price cap is unlikely to impact RussiaPremium
Why the G7’s oil price cap is unlikely to impact Russia

Officials said there were “intensive interactions” with all district magistrates, child welfare committees (CWCs), district child protection units and specialised adoption agencies and chief medical officers after the notification of the new regulations. A total of 1,800 stakeholders were covered, they said.

Adoptive parents can also opt for their home-states and regions that have been mandated “to ensure that the child and the family adjust well with each other, belonging to the same sociocultural milieu”, it was informed.

The new module became operational from November 10, and since then 1,804 resident Indians, 11 NRIs, eight Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) and 28 foreigners have registered for adoption.

Advertisement

In order to promote in-country adoptions, a new provision has been mandated in Adoption Regulations wherein children who could not find families within their stipulated referral cycles are now being offered to resident Indians,NRI, OCI and prospective parents, irrespective of their seniority.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-12-2022 at 03:28:21 am
Next Story

Hackers target ICMR website 6k times in a day

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close