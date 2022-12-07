361 adoption orders since Sept after new rules kicked in

District Magistrates across the country issued 361 adoption orders between September and November, after the Juvenile Justice Rules were notified in September, the Union Women and Child Development Ministry said on Tuesday.

These are the first batch of adoption orders issued by district magistrates (DM) since the transfer of powers to issue adoption orders were made from courts to DMs and ADMs by the Centre.

Ministry officials said 905 adoption orders were pending with courts, which has come down to 644 after transfer of powers. The first adoption order issued by a DM was made in Akola, Maharashtra, on October 6, it was informed. After the issue of notification, 589 children have been adopted till day.

The Adoption Regulations, 2022, issued on September 23, were framed after a year-long consultation with Central authorities, state governments, state adoption regulatory authorities and all other stakeholders, WCD Ministry officials said.

Officials said there were “intensive interactions” with all district magistrates, child welfare committees (CWCs), district child protection units and specialised adoption agencies and chief medical officers after the notification of the new regulations. A total of 1,800 stakeholders were covered, they said.

Adoptive parents can also opt for their home-states and regions that have been mandated “to ensure that the child and the family adjust well with each other, belonging to the same sociocultural milieu”, it was informed.

The new module became operational from November 10, and since then 1,804 resident Indians, 11 NRIs, eight Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) and 28 foreigners have registered for adoption.

Advertisement

In order to promote in-country adoptions, a new provision has been mandated in Adoption Regulations wherein children who could not find families within their stipulated referral cycles are now being offered to resident Indians,NRI, OCI and prospective parents, irrespective of their seniority.