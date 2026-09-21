36 railway stations in Uttar Pradesh to get high-level platforms for easier train boarding

Railway stations in Uttar Pradesh: Indian Railways will provide high-level platforms at 36 stations in Uttar Pradesh to make train boarding and de-boarding more easier for passengers. The upgradation works are being carried out in the Prayagraj Division as part of efforts to improve passenger convenience and station amenities. The Prayagraj Division falls under the administrative jurisdiction of North Central Railway (NCR) zone.

High-level platforms to be provided at 36 stations

For the financial year 2026-27, the zonal railway has set a target of providing high-level platforms at 19 stations covering 25 platforms. However, works have been sanctioned at a much larger scale – 39 stations covering 55 platforms.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Amit Kumar Singh, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Prayagraj Division, said that tenders have already been awarded for 36 stations covering 51 platforms. He added that work is currently in progress at 23 stations covering 26 platforms.