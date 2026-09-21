36 railway stations in Uttar Pradesh to get high-level platforms for easier train boarding

North Central Railway is upgrading 36 railway stations in Uttar Pradesh with high-level platforms to make train boarding and alighting easier for passengers, including senior citizens and Divyangjans.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readSep 21, 2026 06:32 PM IST
Indian Railways will provide high-level platforms at 36 stations in Uttar Pradesh (Image generated using AI)Indian Railways will provide high-level platforms at 36 stations in Uttar Pradesh (Image generated using AI)
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Railway stations in Uttar Pradesh: Indian Railways will provide high-level platforms at 36 stations in Uttar Pradesh to make train boarding and de-boarding more easier for passengers. The upgradation works are being carried out in the Prayagraj Division as part of efforts to improve passenger convenience and station amenities. The Prayagraj Division falls under the administrative jurisdiction of North Central Railway (NCR) zone.

High-level platforms to be provided at 36 stations

For the financial year 2026-27, the zonal railway has set a target of providing high-level platforms at 19 stations covering 25 platforms. However, works have been sanctioned at a much larger scale – 39 stations covering 55 platforms.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Amit Kumar Singh, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Prayagraj Division, said that tenders have already been awarded for 36 stations covering 51 platforms. He added that work is currently in progress at 23 stations covering 26 platforms.

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“For the FY 2026-27, a target has been fixed for providing High Level Platforms at 19 stations covering 25 platforms. Against this target, works have been sanctioned at 39 stations covering 55 platforms,” he said.

39 Stations / 55 PFs — High-Level Platform Works, Uttar Pradesh

List of 39 Stations / 55 PFs — High-Level Platform Works Sanctioned

Uttar Pradesh · Source: Prayagraj Division / North Central Railway

S.NoSr. DEN SectionStation (Platform)No. of PFsTDC Fixed
A. Work Sanctioned Agency: DRM / PRYJ
1IPahara – PF 3/41PF3/4 – Dec'26
2IMeja Rd – PF 2/31PF2/3 – Dec'26
3IGaipura – PF 3/41PF3/4 – Dec'26
4IIShujatpur – PF 1, 22PF2 – Dec'26 / PF1 – Jan'27
5IIBamhrauli – PF 1, 22PF2 – Nov'26 / PF1 – Jan'27
6IIKanwar – PF 21PF2 – Dec'26
7IIManoharganj – PF 1, 22PF1 – Mar'27 / PF2 – Mar'27
8IIRooma – PF 11PF1 – Nov'26
9IIMalwah – PF 1, 2/32PF2/3 – Oct'26 / PF1 – Jan'27
10IIChakeri – PF 11Dec'26
11IIKurastikalan – PF 1, 2/32PF1 – Jan'27 / PF2/3 – Jan'27
12IIChandari – PF 11PF1 – Nov'26
13IIKarbigwan – PF 1, 2/32PF1 – Jan'27 / PF2/3 – Jan'27
14IIPrempur – PF 1, 22PF1 – Nov'26 / PF2 – Nov'26
15IIKanspur Gugauli – PF 1, 22PF1 – Jan'27 / PF2 – Jan'27
16IIRasulabad – PF 1, 2/32PF2/3 – Dec'26 / PF1 – Jan'27
17IISirsaul – PF 1, 22PF1 – Mar'27 / PF2 – Mar'27
18VMaitha – PF 1, 22PF2 – Dec'26 / PF1 – Mar'27
19VPatra – PF 1, 22PF1 – June'27 / PF2 – June'27
20IIIKanchausi – PF 1, 22PF1 – Nov'26 / PF2 – Feb'27
21IIIPata – PF 1, 2/32PF1 – July'27 / PF2/3 – July'27
22IIIBhongaon – PF 21PF2 – Dec'26
23IIIKaurara – PF 1, 2/32PF1 – Nov'26 / PF2/3 – Jan'27
24IIIBhadan – PF 3/41PF3/4 – Feb'27
25IIIBalrai – PF 21PF2 – July'27
26IIIJaswantnagar – PF 3/41PF3/4 – Dec'26
27IIINibkarori – PF 11PF1 – Nov'26
28IIIMainpuri – PF 2/31PF2/3 – Nov'26
29IIIMakhanpur – PF 2/31PF2/3 – May'27
30IVJalesar Road – PF 11PF1 – Feb'27
31IVSasni – PF 2/31PF2/3 – Jan'27
32IVHathras Jn – PF 2/31PF2/3 – Mar'27
33IVBarahan Jn – PF 1, 22PF1 – Mar'27 / PF2 – June'27
34IVManzurgarhi – PF 21PF2 – Mar'27
B. Work Sanctioned Agency: Other than DRM / PRYJ
35ISKGH – PF 11-
36ILUSA – PF 11-
37IKHRY – PF 11-
38IAGY – PF 11-
39IVKuswa – PF 11-
TOTAL55
TDC = Target Date of Completion. Section B stations (SKGH, LUSA, KHRY, AGY, Kuswa) are sanctioned under an agency other than DRM/PRYJ; TDC not yet fixed for these.

What is the height of a high-level railway platform?

Under Broad Gauge (BG) platform height standards, a high-level platform is generally maintained at 760 mm to 840 mm above rail level. At suburban stations, the platform height may be permitted up to 920 mm, wherever applicable.

When will the platform work be completed?

The high-level platform works are being carried out in phases across the stations. The overall completion target for the ongoing works extends up to December 2027, the railway official said.

Once completed, the upgraded platforms are expected to make boarding and deboarding more convenient for passengers.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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