36 including one healthcare worker test positive for Covid-19 in Panchkula

A total of 36 new Covid cases were reported in Panchkula on Thursday. Of the new cases, 21 hailed from the district, while the rest were added to the outsiders tally.

No virus-related deaths were reported.

The district has 198 active cases, while 9,800 people have been cured until now. As many as 179 healthcare workers have tested positive until now, including one who tested positive on Thursday.

The district has reported 10,142 positive cases as yet, along with an added 3,197 persons testing positive from other districts as well.

As many as 144 have also succumbed to the disease in the district.

The district has yet conducted 144,214 tests, of which 1,741 tests were conducted in the past two days.