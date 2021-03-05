36 hospitals in Surat sealed for not following fire safety norms

The drive was carried out in all seven zones of the city, since March 4.(Representational)

The fire department Surat Municipal Corporation in the last two days sealed 36 hospitals in the city for allegedly not following fire safety norms. A total of 12 hospitals were sealed in Varachha zone.

The fire department had started a drive to check whether the hospitals in the city have installed fire safety equipment.

In the last two days, the officials had sealed 36 hospitals in all seven municipal zones of the city out of which most of them– 12 — were from Varachha zone.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer D H Makhijani said, “Apart from 36 hospitals, we have also sealed over 120 shops which did not follow fire safety measures. These hospitals had earlier given us an affidavit that they will install the fire safety equipment but failed to do so. Today we have again taken an affidavit from these hospital owners that if they failed to install fire safety equipment, we are liable to take legal actions against them.”