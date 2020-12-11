Meerut: 35-year-old daily wager, wife and three kids found dead

A 35-year-old daily wage labourer, his wife and their three children were found dead inside their house in Meerut’s Parikshitgarh area on Thursday evening.

“For the last two days, the house was shut. Neighbours informed the police after a strong stench started emanating from the house. Prima facie, it appears that the man was finding it hard to make both ends that could have led to the killings and suicide,” SSP (Meerut) Ajay Sahni said.

“The neighbours told us that the couple used to fight over their poor financial condition almost daily. Their financial condition worsened with the lockdown. On Tuesday, the couple had a major quarrel,” Prakash Mishra, the in-charge of local police station, said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the time of the deaths, Mishra added.

