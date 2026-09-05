Premium

35 years, 2 absconders and a trail gone cold: How 1991 Jammu blast case was rebuilt

On April 2, 1991, a bomb blast at Platform 1 of the Jammu Railway Station killed three people and injured 18 others. In the last week of August, investigators made a breakthrough – they arrested 56-year-old Altaf Hussain Sheikh, a businessman from Anantnag

Jammu blast case, 1991 Jammu blast case, How 1991 Jammu blast case was rebuilt, 1991 Jammu Railway Station blast, Jammu Railway Station blast, Indian express news, current affairsIt was a shock, therefore, when the 56-year-old Sheikh was arrested in the second week of August for the 1991 bomb blast at Jammu Railway Station.
Written by: Arun Sharma, Naveed Iqbal
6 min readJammu/ BijbeharaSep 5, 2026 06:50 AM IST First published on: Sep 5, 2026 at 06:50 AM IST

Nothing about Altaf Hussain Sheikh suggested anything out of the ordinary. He came from a well-respected family in Anantnag’s Bijbehara, was an established businessman and, neighbours say, lived a perfectly ordinary family life with a wife and three children – a son and two daughters.

It was a shock, therefore, when the 56-year-old Sheikh was arrested in the second week of August for the 1991 bomb blast at Jammu Railway Station.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
indianexpress
Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express Read More

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments