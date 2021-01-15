35 per cent fall in number of terrorists operating in J&K: Army

The incidents of ceasefire violation rose from 3,824 during 2019 to 5,246 in 2020. (File)

Despite 27 per cent increase in incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan to facilitate cross border infiltration into the Union Territory during 2020 than previous year, there has been nearly 35 per cent fall in the number of terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

Releasing the data pertaining to 2020, army said that there were 274 terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir last year as compared to 421 terrorists operating during 2019.

The incidents of ceasefire violation rose from 3,824 during 2019 to 5,246 in 2020.

The security forces killed 221 terrorists in 2020 as compared to 152 terrorists eliminated in 2019, it said, adding that 47 terrorists were apprehended during 2020 against 43 caught during the previous year.

Similarly, eleven terrorists surrendered before security forces last year as against only three surrendering due the corresponding period during 2019.

While the number of infiltration foiled remained the same during 2019 and 2020, most of the times infiltrating terrorists were killed, it said. As a result, only 32 terrorists could infiltrate as against 141 in 2019, it said quoting multi agency centre figures.

In view of heightened vigil by security forces along the border and its continued anti terror operations in the hinterland, the number of terrorists at launch pads in Pakistan had decreased between 294-336 during 2020 as against 520-556 the previous year, it added.