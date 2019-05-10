Toggle Menu
35 people detained for protesting against CJI in Delhihttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/35-people-detained-for-protesting-against-cji-in-delhi-5721187/

35 people detained for protesting against CJI in Delhi

Gogoi on Monday got a clean chit from the apex court's In-House Inquiry Committee which "has found no substance" in the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by a former woman employee of the Supreme Court.

Ranjan Gogoi, CJI sexual harassment case, ranjan gogoi sexual harassment case, Gogoi sexual harassment, sexual harassment case against cji, indian express
Demonstrators react as they are detained by police during a protest after a panel of judges dismissed a sexual harassment complaint against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi in New Delhi. (Photo: REUTERS)

Thirty-five people, including 25 women, were detained Friday for trying to carry out a protest march at Mandi House against the enquiry procedure adopted in the sexual harassment complaint against CJI Ranjan Gogoi, a senior police officer said.

Heavy police force was deployed in the area in view of the protest which was organised by several women organisations. They were taken to the Mandir Marg police station, the officer said.

On Wednesday, 17 women were detained while they were protesting in Connaught Place.

Gogoi on Monday got a clean chit from the apex court’s In-House Inquiry Committee which “has found no substance” in the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by a former woman employee of the Supreme Court.

Advertising

Raising objection to the clean chit given to Gogoi, several protesters, mainly women, holding banners were protesting at Gate No 7 of the Connaught place metro station.

They were asked to protest at Jantar Mantar but they continued to protest at Connaught place. Seventeen women were detained and taken to Mandir Marg police station. However, they were released later, police had said.

That came a day after 55 protesters, mostly women lawyers and activists, were detained outside the Supreme Court here.

Activist Annie Raja said the complete negation and violation of legal procedure and existing rules of law is unacceptable.

“It will set a precedent that will have a very dangerous impact in the coming year,” she added.

The three-member committee, which completed its task in 14 days, proceeded ex-parte as the woman had opted out of the inquiry on April 30 after participating for three days.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Badrinath shrine reopens after winter break
2 Ajoy Mehta appointed Maharashtra Chief Secretary
3 Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-120 Today Results: Winners to be announced shortly