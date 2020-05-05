35 new deaths, total cases at 14,541 in Maharashtra

While seven deaths were recorded in Pune, five were reported in Akola and one each in Solapur Aurangabad, Thane and Nanded. Moreover, one Uttar Pradesh resident died in Mumbai. (Representational) While seven deaths were recorded in Pune, five were reported in Akola and one each in Solapur Aurangabad, Thane and Nanded. Moreover, one Uttar Pradesh resident died in Mumbai. (Representational)

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally has reached 14,541, with 1,567 additional cases being reported. Among them, while 771 cases were detected on Monday, results of 796 tests that took place over the last week were verified and added to the tally.

Across the state, 35 people died, including 19 from Mumbai. The city alone reported 510 new cases, taking its total number to 9,310.

While seven deaths were recorded in Pune, five were reported in Akola and one each in Solapur Aurangabad, Thane and Nanded. Moreover, one Uttar Pradesh resident died in Mumbai.

Among those who died, only 13 were aged above 60. Nineteen deaths were recorded in the age bracket of 40 to 59 years, and three were aged less than 40 years. At least 23 of those who succumbed also suffered diabetes, hypertension, lung ailment and heart disease.

Meanwhile, the number of containment zones has increased to 1,026 in Maharashtra. There are now 10,820 squads monitoring these containment zones and conducting contact tracing.

In Mumbai, to provide enough beds for COVID-19 patients and prepare for a surge in cases, the number of beds in KEM hospital, Nair hospital, St George’s hospital and Seven Hills hospital will be increased from 3,000 to 4,750. These beds will be used to treat critical and moderately ill patients.

Since April 27, BMC has screen 42,752 senior citizens through door-to-door visits. While 691 were found suffering from low oxygen saturation levels, civic officials said those with oxygen saturation levels below 95 per cent were referred to BMC facilities.

