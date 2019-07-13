35 cows killed as lightning strikes Prayagraj shelter: Officials

A total of 35 cows were killed after lightning struck during heavy rains at a government-run temporary cow shelter in Bahadurpur area of Prayagraj Thursday, district officials said. The carcasses were buried after an autopsy, they said.

A team led by District Magistrate, Prayagraj, Bhanu Chand Goswami, visited the spot and veterinary doctors were also called to check on other affected animals.

Chief Development Officer, Prayagraj, Arvind Singh, said there were 344 animals at the cow shelter. “We were told by the caretaker of the shelter that on Thursday morning, 22 animals died in the lightning strike. A team of officials, along with veterinary doctors, went to the spot. During treatment, 13 other animals died a few hours later.”

“We have shifted the remaining animals to other cow shelters nearby,” said Singh.

Chief Veterinary Officer, Prayagraj, Dr Chandan Singh, said, “The autopsy report of the animals stated death occurred due to a lightning strike.”

In Kannauj last month, five animals died at a cow shelter home and several became ill. People had staged a protest outside the shelter home.

In Kanpur Dehat, seven cows and calves died and five other animals fell ill at a temporary cow shelter in Kanpur Dehat in April this year.

Following directives of the state government, over 4,000 temporary cow shelters were opened across the state. These temporary shelters have kept nearly 2.25 lakh cows and progeny. The government directed district officials to ensure cow sheds are self-reliant and all facilities should be provided to the animals in order to protect them.