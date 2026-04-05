345 Indian fishermen evacuated from Iran arrive in Chennai

Union Minister Piyush Goyal welcomes the fishermen who stranded in Iran amid the West Asia conflict, at Chennai Airport, in Chennai on Saturday. (@PiyushGoyal X/ANI Photo)

Amid heightened security concerns, 345 Indian fishermen arrived at Chennai airport on Saturday evening after being evacuated from Iran, via Armenia.

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The flight from Armenia landed in Chennai as most of the fishermen were from Tamil Nadu.

Over 1,000 Indian fishermen — mostly from Tamil Nadu — are estimated to be presently employed in Iran. This was the first group to be transported from the southern part of Iran to the northern region, bordering Armenia, from where their crossing over to Armenia was facilitated by the Indian Missions in Tehran and Yerevan.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan for facilitating the evacuation of the fishermen. “Thank FM Ararat Mirzoyan and the Government of Armenia for facilitating the evacuation of Indian fishermen today from Iran, through Armenia to India,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.