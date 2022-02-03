34 states, UTs seeing decline in Covid cases, positivity rate, says Govt 

As many as 34 States and Union Territories, including Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, are witnessing a decline in Covid-19 cases and positivity rate but Kerala and Mizoram are still recording a rise in infections and positivity, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said Thursday.

The health ministry said there has been an improvement in the pandemic situation amid the contraction in the spread of infections and the positivity rate plummeting to less than five per cent in 268 districts across the country.

It also said the faster pace of the nationwide vaccination drive has helped lower the Covid-19 case fatality rate. The ministry, however, stated that Kerala and Mizoram were still witnessing a surge in new cases.

Officials of the ministry said at a press briefing while about 297 districts across the nation were reporting a Covid-19 positivity rate of over 10 per cent, 169 districts have a positivity rate between 5 and 10 per cent.

As many as 16 States and Union Territories have already achieved 100 per cent first dose vaccination coverage, four States and UTs have achieved 96-99 per cent, it added.

As per available data, the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, unlike its predecessors, was not causing many complications or deaths among patients undergoing surgeries, the ministry pointed out.

Meanwhile, the Union Education Ministry mentioned that respective States can decide whether schools should seek consent from parents for resuming physical classes and group activities. It added that schools have completely resumed operations in 11 states and partially in 16 states.