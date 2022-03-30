34 non-J&K residents have bought land in UT: Govt in Lok Sabha

THE GOVERNMENT told Lok Sabha on Tuesday that 34 people from outside Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have bought land in the Union Territory — including in Kashmir — since August 2019.

“As per the information provided by the Government of J&K, 34 persons from outside the UT of J&K have bought properties in the UT of J&K after abrogation of Article 370. The properties are located in Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur and Ganderbal districts,” Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, told Lok Sabha in response to a written question. While Reasi and Udhampur are in Jammu, Ganderbal is in Kashmir.

Sources in the J&K administration said all these properties have been purchased by individuals, including businessmen and professionals, from Punjab and Delhi. According to sources, in all the cases, the plots of land are not very big and largely suited for setting up holiday homes or farmhouses.

“Following abrogation of Article 370, land prices in J&K have appreciated almost six times. Plots available for Rs 3 lakh per kanal are now selling for Rs 18 lakh per kanal. Many people are investing with the future in mind. There is confidence among investors that peace will eventually prevail in the Valley and that investments made now will lead to profitable business opportunities in future. It is a welcome move if people wish to operate bed and breakfast kind of holiday homes, in partnership with local people,” said an official.

In December 2021, in a written reply to a question, MoS Rai had told Parliament that “a total of seven plots of land have been purchased by persons from outside the UT of J&K (since August 2019). All the seven plots are located in Jammu division.”

Article 35A barred people from outside J&K from acquiring properties in the region. In October 2020, the Centre notified new land laws for J&K which, among other provisions, allowed purchase of non-agricultural land by outsiders. These new amendments, however, are not applicable to the UT of Ladakh.