34 inmates at UP juvenile home test Covid positive

As many as 34 inmates at an overcrowded juvenile home in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district have tested positive for the coronavirus during a random sampling held two days ago. This was the fifth random checking held in the home since March when the pandemic broke out.

“We collected samples two days ago, and reports found 34 inmates positive. A medical team has rushed to the home to ensure the virus is not spread further,” Gonda’s acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Devraj said on Monday.

“The 34 inmates are asymptomatic… and are being shifted to two rooms in the home,” said district probation officer Jaideep Singh, who oversees functioning of juvenile and protection homes.

The home, which caters to the districts of Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti and Bahraich, has 72 inmates against a sanctioned strength of 30.

