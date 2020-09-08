33 passengers test positive at Ahmedabad railway station

Gujarat crossed 1.05 lakh cases after adding 1,330 cases on Monday. (Representational)

As migrants return to Gujarat, Ahmedabad started testing for Covid-19 at the railway station for arriving passengers. Of the over 1,800 passengers who arrived in three trains, 33 tested positive. In Rajkot, 15 employees of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) tested positive.

At the Ahmedabad Kalupur railway station, of the 823 passengers who arrived via Delhi-Ahmedabad Rajdhani Express, 26 tested positive.

Seven others among the total of 1,050 arriving passengers, that is 519 passengers who arrived via Gorakhpur Express and 530 others via Muzaffarpur Express, tested positive.

As Rajkot reported nearly 150 cases, days after the workshop superintendent and an administrative officer at the Rajkot division of GSRTC tested positive for Covid-19, 15 more employees of the public transport provider tested positive for the infectious disease on Monday.

“After the two officers tested positive two days ago, we organised a camp and tested 201 employees of the division, including those working in the workshop and store, en masse for Covid-19 on Monday. Samples of 15 of them have returned positive,” Yogesh Patel, divisional controller (DC) of GSRTC in Rajkot said.

The DC said that the 15 have been ordered to remain quarantined in their homes. “We have also asked apprentices not to report for duty for a few days and have decided to work with minimal staff. However, this, in now way, will affect operations of buses of our division,” Patel added.

Meanwhile, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation on Monday said that it had set up facilities for Covid-19 testing at all the 21 urban health centres (UHC) in the city and that anyone can walk in an UHC and get herself tested free of cost.

As per the district administration, the test positivity rate for its municipal corporation limits stands at 4.14 percent at present while the test positivity is higher for the district’s rural limits – 6.6 per cent.

