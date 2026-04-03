33 days, no answers: Family of India’s first West Asia war casualty moves Bombay HC to bring sailor’s body home

More than a month after 32-year-old seafarer Dixit Amratlal Solanki was killed in a suspected missile strike on a merchant vessel off the coast of Oman, becoming the first Indian casualty of the West Asia war, his family is still waiting to bring him home.

Frustrated by the delay, they moved the Bombay High Court Thursday, seeking urgent intervention, alleging lack of clarity from authorities on when they will be able to lay Dixit Solanki to rest. The matter is likely to be heard next week.

The petition by his father Amratlal Gokal Solanki (64) and sister, Mitali Solanki (33), sought directions to expedite the repatriation of Solanki’s remains and that all investigation and forensic records be shared with them.

The respondents include the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Directorate General of Shipping, and V Ships India Pvt Ltd, which manages the vessel.

Dixit Solanki Dixit Solanki

“It has been 33 days. I want answers. What exactly happened to my son? I can’t imagine how he suffered, whether he was still alive, whether he was left there to die. All we want is his remains with valid certificates and an entire investigation report of the incident along with photo and video evidence,” Amratlal told The Indian Express.

Solanki, who worked as an oiler aboard MT MKD Vyom, was on duty on March 1 when the vessel was hit by what the company described as a missile strike that led to an explosion and a breach in the engine room. According to a detailed incident report dated March 2, Dixit was initially reported missing but was later located near the site of the hull breach. He was declared deceased by the ship’s master. All the other 21 crew members were reported safe and unharmed.

At the time, the ship was drifting approximately 50 nautical miles off the Oman coast. A towing vessel, Advantis Virgo, was dispatched to bring the damaged tanker to a port of refuge.

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As on March 30, eight Indian nationals have lost their lives while one remains missing in “various incidents” in the region since the war broke out on February 28, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. Of the eight, three were seafarers, it said.

Amratlal Solanki at his residence in Amratlal Solanki at his residence in Mumbai . (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

In the days following the incident, the family says they struggled to get clear answers. According to the petition, Mitali Solanki, after initial communication from company officials, repeatedly wrote seeking updates on his condition and then recovery of his body. Over nearly two weeks, the family received a series of almost identical replies by emails — on March 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 — stating that efforts were underway to recover and repatriate the remains, but without providing specific details or timelines.

“V Ships’ top priority remains the recovery and repatriation of Mr. Dixit A. Solanki’s mortal remains, and every possible effort is being made to expedite this process,” said one of those emails.

On March 18, the company informed the family that the remains had been retrieved and were with forensic authorities. Subsequent emails reiterated this, but, according to the petition, no documentation or clear timeline was shared. It was only later, through communication from the Indian Consulate in Dubai, that the family was informed that skeletal remains had been recovered and were to be handed over to Sharjah Police local authorities for formalities related to the issuance of a death certificate.

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At the heart of the petition is a question of dignity. Citing Article 21 of the Constitution, the plea argues that the right to dignity extends even after death, and that authorities have a duty to ensure the timely return of mortal remains to the family. It also refers to legal obligations under maritime regulations and guidelines that require proper handling and repatriation in cases of death at sea. The family has sought directions to authorities to expedite the process, provide all relevant records, and preserve the remains until they are handed over.

Amratlal Solanki, father of Dixit Solanki, speaks during an interview at his residence in Mumbai. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee) Amratlal Solanki, father of Dixit Solanki, speaks during an interview at his residence in Mumbai. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

“The petitioner submits that one month has passed since the date of the alleged incident. The petitioners are running from pillar to post to get the correct state of affairs and repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased for performing the after rites. However, the authorities are just passing the buck from one to another,” the petition states.

Reached for a comment on the delay in repatriating Dixit’s remains, an MEA official told this newspaper: “Some things are not in our hands, it is a difficult situation. There are multiple layers of legal procedures, it takes time. There is a problem with the flight, there are formalities there too. The Indian consulate concerned and the embassy are responsible for the entire process of repatriation. UAE is responsible to give legal papers only. It is in the process and it is difficult to commit a date for repatriation of remains.”

V Ships spokesperson said, “We have done everything possible from our end, our first priority is the safe repatriation of Dixit Solanki’s mortal remains, however some things are not in our control. We are following the local authorities guidelines. We are trying our best. We can’t tell you the exact cause of the delay. We will communicate with the family. We cannot share the photos and videos of the ship and mortal remains. Our priority is to inform the family first and we are in touch with them.”