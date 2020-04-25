328 stranded Bangladesh nationals flown to Dhaka

A US embassy official gives instructions to a batch of NRIs being taken to the US in relief flights. The NRIs were shuttled in buses from Ludhiana to the Delhi airport on Friday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) A US embassy official gives instructions to a batch of NRIs being taken to the US in relief flights. The NRIs were shuttled in buses from Ludhiana to the Delhi airport on Friday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

A total of 328 Bangladeshis, who were stranded in different parts of the country because of the lockdown, returned to Dhaka on Friday. Their travel was facilitated by the Bangladesh High Commission in India.

One batch of 162 passengers was carried by a special flight of Biman Bangladesh from New Delhi and another 166 people flew home by another special flight of US-Bangla airlines from Chennai.

Also, about 3,600 stranded British travellers are set to return home on 14 new flights chartered by the UK government.

The return of the Bangladesh nationals, most of whom came to India for treatment, was made possible by a team of Bangladesh mission officers led by High Commissioner Muhammad Imran.

Another group of 164 Bangladeshis is expected to fly home on Saturday from Chennai. This group mostly comprises people who were under treatment at Bengaluru’s Narayana Hospital.

So far, nearly 1,000 Bangladeshis stranded in Indian cities because of the lockdown have returned home by air and land routes with assistance of Bangladesh missions in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Guwahati and Agartala.

The British High Commission, meanwhile, has said 3,600 stranded British travellers are set to return home on 14 new flights chartered by the UK government.

This would take the total number of people flown to the UK from India on the government’s chartered flights to over 13,000.

Jan Thompson, Acting High Commissioner to India, said, “We are extremely grateful for the close and continuing support of the Indian government and airport authorities in facilitating this unprecedented repatriation exercise. We are continuing to work around the clock to get as many British nationals home as possible.”

