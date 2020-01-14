32,000 refugees identified in 21 UP districts: minister

Shrikant Sharma said following the notification for the CAA, all district magistrates in the state have been asked to collect data. Shrikant Sharma said following the notification for the CAA, all district magistrates in the state have been asked to collect data.

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Monday said it has started the process to identify refugees and 32,000 such people have already been identified in 21 of the 75 districts of the state after the notification for implementation of the new citizenship law (CAA) last Friday, .

Speaking to mediapersons, Cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma said, “The notification for the CAA (by the Centre) has been issued and all district magistrates in UP have been asked to collect data… As per the information with the Home Department, which has been given to me, about 32,000 refugees have been identified in 21 districts. This process is going on and this number is likely to increase.”

Asked about the countries they belong to, Sharma said, “They are from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.”

The districts from where the first list has arrived include Sahranpur, Gorakhpur, Aligarh, Rampur, Pratapgarh, Pilibhit, Lucknow, Varanasi, Bahraich, Lakhimpur, Rampur, Meerut and Agra. Sources said Pilibhit has the maximum number of refugees. However, the exact number is yet to be disclosed by the state government. “The exercise is going on and as the data comes, we will update figures,” Sharma said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Avaneesh Awasthi, said that the process to identify migrants is being conducted and further action would follow.

An NGO, Nagrik Adhikar Manch, has also prepared a 116-page report, called ‘Uttar Pradesh Mein Aaye Pakistan, Afghanistan Evam Bangladesh ke Sharnarthiyon ki Aapbeeti (Unke Utpeedan ki Kahani)’, and sent it to the state and the Centre. The state government has not confirmed whether it was taking the report into account. —With PTI Inputs

