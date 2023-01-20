scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Advertisement

32 years after complaint, man sentenced to six months in jail for selling adulterated milk

Additional chief judicial magistrate Prashant Kumar on Thursday also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on accused milk vendor Harbir Singh after holding him guilty in the case

adulterated milk Muzaffarnagar courtFood inspector Suresh Chand filed a complaint against the milk vendor in the court on April 21, 1990, Ramavtar Singh said. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty/ Representational)

A court in Muzaffarnagar sentenced a man to six months in jail for selling adulterated milk, more than 32 years after the complaint in the matter was registered.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Prashant Kumar on Thursday also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on accused milk vendor Harbir Singh after holding him guilty in the case.

Prosecution officer Ramavtar Singh told PTI on Friday that Harbir Singh was found selling adulterated milk. A sample of the milk sold by him was collected and sent to the laboratory where it was found to be adulterated, the prosecution officer said.

Food inspector Suresh Chand filed a complaint against the milk vendor in the court on April 21, 1990, Ramavtar Singh said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Hybrid Covid immunity offers more cover than infection, says study
Hybrid Covid immunity offers more cover than infection, says study
Delhi Confidential: Special invitees at Republic Day parade this year
Delhi Confidential: Special invitees at Republic Day parade this year
What triggered Indian wrestlers’ protest: Fear among women of &#821...
What triggered Indian wrestlers’ protest: Fear among women of &#821...
Why IT’s draft rules on PIB’s fact checks can do with a few more checks
Why IT’s draft rules on PIB’s fact checks can do with a few more checks

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 10:03 IST
Next Story

With more than 68,000 slices, Pizza Hut attempts to make the world’s largest pizza

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close