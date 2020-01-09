32-year-old lawyer killed in Lucknow, one arrested

According to police, Shishir Tripathi was killed over personal enmity with a person who had fallen out with him around a week ago. According to police, Shishir Tripathi was killed over personal enmity with a person who had fallen out with him around a week ago.

A 32-year-old lawyer was allegedly killed by a group of people in Krishnanagar area of Lucknow on Tuesday night, triggering protests by lawyers who demonstrated at the Collectorate office with his body. Police said that they have arrested one person and are looking for four others named in the FIR.

According to police, Shishir Tripathi was killed over personal enmity with a person who had fallen out with him around a week ago. Lucknow ASP (East) Suresh Chandra Rawat said the victim and the arrested accused — 30-year-old Vinayak Thakur — “knew each other very well and the murder took place over a personal dispute”.

On a complaint lodged by Tripathi’s brother, police booked five persons — Upendra Tiwari, Vinayak Thakur, Dheeraj Kumar, Mustafa, Shubham Yadav, all residents of the same locality, for murder.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App