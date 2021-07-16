32 Jharkhand workers rescued from Kerala

“To verify the situation of the workers, the members of the State Migrant Control Room spoke to labourers through video conferencing,” said Shikha Pankaj, Team Lead, State Migrant Control Room.

“I had ventured outside Jharkhand for the first time, and this will be the last time,” said Manoj Hansda (32), a resident of Lakra village of Dumka’s Jarmundi block who was among 32 labourers and their five children, who arrived in Dhanbad after being rescued from Idukki on Thursday.

All of them, residents of Dumka, were promised Rs 400 per day to work in a cardamom field by a contractor in Jharkhand, but were sent to a tea plantation. When they refused citing harsh conditions, they were asked to pay more than Rs 2 lakh, officials said.

Dumka Deputy Commissioner Ravi Shankar Shukla said, “They all were lured into a job by a middleman who took their Aadhaar card and Rs 1,000 per person. They were promised work in a cardamom field, but were asked to work in a tea plantation. The condition of the tea plantation was humid and it was difficult for them to work together. However, when they refused to work they were asked to deposit money.”

Hansda said, “I had no option left but to call villagers back at home asking for help. They somehow managed to tell the local representatives and police.”

