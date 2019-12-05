3,169 Left-Wing Extremists surrendered since 2016: MoS Reddy

Union minister G Kishan Reddy. (REUTERS/Altaf Hussain) Union minister G Kishan Reddy. (REUTERS/Altaf Hussain)

As many as 3,169 Left-Wing Extremists (LWEs) have surrendered from 2016 to November 15 this year and there has been a decline in violence related to extremism, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Besides, the geographical spread of extremism has shrunk, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Reddy said during Question Hour.

Reddy said a total of 1,442 extremists surrendered in 2016, followed by 685 and 644 in 2017 and 2018 respectively and 398 this year till November 15. He said 3,368 incidents of LWE violence have been reported between 2016 and November 15, 2019.

“The LWE-related incidents of violence between May 2014 to April 2019 have been 43 per cent lesser while compared with the preceding 5 years period. The decline trend continues in 2019,” he said.

In 2018, LWE-related violence was reported in 60 districts, he said and added that, 90 districts in 11 states are covered under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE)/LWE scheme which reimburses expenditure incurred by states on LWE operations.

