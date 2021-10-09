31 from private sector get lateral entry into govt depts

CONTINUING ITS policy of inducting talent from private sector in governance, the government has selected 31 specialists as joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries in central government departments, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said on Friday.

Those selected include three joint secretaries, 19 directors and nine deputy secretaries, it said.

Taking to Twitter, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh termed this a major step to place the right talent for the right role.

“As a major step to place the right talent for the right role, DoPT announces 31 lateral entry recruitments, after due selection process by UPSC, as Joint Secretary/Director/Deputy Secretary in different ministries/departments of government of India,” he posted on Twitter.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had requested the UPSC on December 14, 2020, and February 12, 2021, to select suitable people to join the government at the level of joint secretary, director or deputy secretary in various ministries and departments on contract or deputation basis.

The UPSC launched online recruitment application for joint secretary and director level posts on February 6 this year and for deputy secretary level posts on March 20.

The government received 295 applications for joint secretary level posts, 1,247 applications for director level posts and 489 applications for deputy secretary level posts.

Of these, 231 candidates were shortlisted for the interviews, which were conducted from September 27 to October 8. The UPSC finally recommended 31 candidates for appointment as joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries.

Three joint secretaries would be joining the finance ministry, commerce and industry ministry and agriculture and farmers welfare ministry.

As many as 19 directors would also be joining the commerce and industry ministry, agriculture and farmers welfare ministry, finance ministry, law and justice ministry, consumer affairs ministry, food and public distribution ministry, education ministry, the Jal Shakti ministry, health and family welfare ministry, road transport and highways ministry, civil aviation ministry and skill development and entrepreneurship ministry.

As many as nine deputy secretaries have been selected for posting in education ministry, environment, forests and climate change ministry, statistics and programme implementation ministry, steel ministry, corporate affairs ministry, mines ministry, ports shipping and waterways ministry, heavy industries and public enterprises ministry and housing and urban affairs ministry.

The personnel ministry had, in June 2018, invited applications for 10 joint secretary-rank posts through lateral entry mode — that is appointment of private sector specialists in the government — for the first time.