300 students stranded as rising flood water cuts off Odisha residential school

At present, the school is completely cut off due to the rising water level.

Nearly 300 students, including over 100 girls, of a state-run residential school in Odisha’s Kendrapara district are stranded after rising waters of Brahmani River inundated the area amid incessant rainfall over the past 24 hours.

Officials said on Sunday that the students of the Kulasahi Ashram School in the district’s Pattamundai block have been shifted to the first floor of the school building after flood water entered the school premises. At present, the school is completely cut off due to the rising water level. The students were still on the premises when the last reports came in.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kendrapara district collector Raghuram Iyer said all the students are safe. “The school premises are surrounded by flood water due to rising water levels in the Brahmani River. Senior officials were sent to the school to take stock of the situation. We haven’t taken any decision to evacuate the students from the campus,” said Iyer.