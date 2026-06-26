300 exotic items up for grabs as MEA opens up its gift collection to public

A Rolex Yacht Master II, a silver dagger from Oman, a silver tea set made in London, even an Apple MacBook Pro — these are some of the items up for grabs with the Ministry of External Affairs opening up its collection of exotic presents and souvenirs from the Toshakhana to the public.

In a first-of-its-kind move, around 300 gifts received by senior ministry officials, including the Foreign Secretary, during their official international trips over the years are up for auction, with prices ranging between Rs 2,385 and Rs 17 lakh, which kicked off on June 8.

Officials tell The Indian Express that this is the first ever such e-auction open to the general public, enabled in compliance with revised Toshakhana Rules, 2024. Among the most popular items at the auction is an antique silver box which came to the Toshakhana in the 1980s, originally designed as a high-end cigar or cigarette container.