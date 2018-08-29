‘30 youths deported daily through Jalandhar passport office’

Regional Passport office Jalandhar caters to seven districts including, four districts of Doaba region, which is also called NRI belt of Punjab. (Image used for representational purposes) Regional Passport office Jalandhar caters to seven districts including, four districts of Doaba region, which is also called NRI belt of Punjab. (Image used for representational purposes)

Nearly 30 youths with passports issued by Regional Passport Office, Jalandhar, which caters to the NRI belt of state, are deported daily from different foreign countries, records from the passport office have revealed.

“Around 28-30 youths are being deported daily from various countries through our office as the passports of these youths have been issued by us. On an average, we have a waiting period of 10 days due to so many youths getting deported daily,” said passport officer Harmanbir Singh in the presence of MEA officials who were visiting from the national capital.

Regional Passport office Jalandhar caters to seven districts including, four districts of Doaba region, which is also called NRI belt of Punjab. Three others include Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Moga districts.

Raveesh Kumar, Official Spokesperson and Joint Secretary (External Publicity) of the Ministry of External Affairs accompanied by Deepak Mittal, Joint Secretary in MEA, during their visit to Jalandhar on Tuesday, informed that since 2012 to 2017 this passport office had seen a huge spurt in passport making process. Besides this, the number of deported persons’ cases have also increased during this period.

MEA officials visited Jalandhar as part of enhanced public outreach and commitment to take the objectives of foreign policy to the people at the grassroots level. The External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division of the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday organised the 3rd edition of ‘Videsh Aaya Pradesh ke Dwaar’ in Jalandhar.

Raveesh Kumar said that the objective of the initiative was to connect the Ministry of External Affairs to the regional media and expand our outreach to the common people.

