Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

30 tribals held for violence outside Jharkhand court

More than 500 people, armed with lathis and sickles, gathered outside the court and locked the premises, bringing the work to a standstill, police said, adding, they were demanding complete self rule with no role of courts or governments.

As many as 30 Tana Bhagat sect tribals were arrested and sent to judicial custody in connection with the Monday’s ‘violent protest’ outside the Latehar district courts, police said.

Latehar SP Anjani Anjan said: “They are misinterpreting the 5th Schedule of the Constitution and were demanding complete self rule with no role of courts or governments. On Monday, they came armed and damaged the iron grille and started badmouthing the administration. They also pelted the police with stones. Police had to resort to lathi charge to control the situation.”

The secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Tana Bhagat Committee, Bahadur Tana Bhagat and its leaders Rajendra Tana Bhagat, Manoj Kumar Minz, Dharamdeo Bhagat, Dhaneshwar Toppo and Ajit Minz were among the accused named in the FIR.

Fifth Schedule of the Constitution talks about preserving the “tribal autonomy, their culture and economic empowerment, to ensure social, economic and political justice, and preservation of peace and good governance”.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 03:55:01 am
