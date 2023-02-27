30 tigers die in 2 months, officials say no cause for alarm

Nearly two months into 2023, India has already recorded 30 tiger deaths. The number, however, is not a cause for alarm, according to officials at National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), as tiger deaths usually spike between January and March.

Tiger deaths have so far been reported from Kanha, Panna, Ranthambore, Pench, Corbett, Satpura, Orang, Kaziranga and Sathyamangalam reserves. Of the 30 deaths, 16 have been reported outside the reserves.

The highest number of tiger deaths — nine so far — have been recorded in Madhya Pradesh, followed closely by Maharashtra where seven tiger have died. The deaths include one cub and three sub-adults; the rest are adults.

“The reason why tiger deaths are higher in these two states (MP and Maharashtra) is because they have a healthy tiger population. There is nothing alarming about the number of deaths this year. With an increase in tiger population, there will naturally be an increase in the number of deaths. From NTCA’s data we know the highest number of tiger deaths takes place between January and March in any given year. This is the time that they leave their territories and venture out, so there is conflict between tigers. There are territorial conflicts among the tigers as well. With a healthy tiger population in the country, 200 Tiger deaths annually is not untoward,’’ said a senior NTCA official.

The official said that the tiger population in the country has been growing at a rate of 6% annually. “Taking the tiger mortality numbers out of context is a mistake. You have to take into account that the tiger numbers are also increasing. The average life span of a tiger is 12 years,’’ said the official, adding that a 6% growth in population is expected this year as well.

Explained Winter hazard In the last 10 years (2012-22), January has seen the highest number of tiger deaths in the country at 128, followed by 123 deaths in March, according to NTCA figures. The number of deaths starts dipping in later months, with September recording the lowest at 43, and rises again in the winter months to hit 104 in December, says NTCA data.

There were 121 tiger deaths in 2022 — 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 28 in Maharashtra and 19 in Karnataka. In 2021, 127 tigers deaths were recorded across the country, according to NTCA data.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded the highest number of tiger deaths — 270 in total — in the last 10 years (2012-2022), followed by Maharashtra at 184 and Karnataka at 150. Jharkhand, Haryana, Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh have seen the lowest tiger deaths — one each — in the same period.

According to the data, the highest number of deaths have occurred due to natural causes, while poaching has been cited as the second biggest reason. There were seven cases of poaching in 2020, 17 in 2019 and 34 in 2018.

The fourth cycle of All-India Tiger Estimation released in 2019 by PM Narendra Modi said India’s tiger population stood at 2,967. Officials said the 33% rise in tiger numbers from the last estimation (an estimation is carried out every four years) was the highest-ever recorded between cycles, which stood at 21% between 2006 and 2010 and 30% between 2010 and 2014.

Madhya Pradesh saw the biggest spike in tiger numbers at 526, closely followed by Karnataka at 524 and Uttarakhand with 442 tigers.

“The issue is not of tigers dying – they will die like any other animal. But if there is an increase in poaching, it would be a matter of concern. The tiger death (this year) in Sathyamangalam reserve is, I believe, a case of poaching by the Bawariya poachers. This is a matter of concern because the Bawariyas are an organised group of poachers and we were under the impression that organised poaching was negligible. This needs to be taken note of,’’said Jose Louis of Wildlife Trust of India.

Agreeing with the NTCA estimate that 100-200 tiger deaths a year is not alarming, Louis added, “With a growing population, the tigers will leave the reserves looking for new territories. There will be conflict with other tigers, conflict with humans and other incidents. This year, there have been cases of tiger snaring and electrocution. The thing to do then is to ensure a robust protection policy for tiger corridors, which is less protected than the reserves, so that the tigers can move about freely.’’