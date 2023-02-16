30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI

IN THE run-up to the Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly elections this month, the State Bank of India sold electoral bonds worth Rs 308.76 crore in January, with about 30 per cent of sales at the Kolkata branch and over 60 per cent of the total value redeemed at the New Delhi branch, according to data obtained by The Indian Express under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Responding Wednesday to an RTI query, SBI stated that the sale of electoral bonds took place at eight branches, out of the 29 authorised under the scheme, during the 25th tranche from January 19-28 this year.

A total of 437 bonds were sold, including 300 of Rs 1 crore each, the highest available denomination. The Kolkata branch had the highest sales, with Rs 98.50 crore. The Mumbai branch, which has seen the most sales since the start of the scheme in 2018, was second with Rs 60.20 crore.

This time, the sale amount was less than half the total value sold during the Gujarat Assembly election campaign in November 2022 (RsNagaland Assembly Election 2018, 676.2 crore), as per the reply.

When it came to encashing, 429 bonds were redeemed at six branches — all but Rs 26,000 of the total value was encashed. The New Delhi branch remained the top choice with Rs 193.71 crore encashed at the SBI branch on Parliament Street. The Kolkata branch saw Rs 80.50 crore being encashed in the 25th tranche.

As per the reply, out of the total electoral bonds sold so far, worth Rs 12,008.59 crore, Mumbai accounted for Rs 3,225.77 crore while New Delhi saw the most encashed (Rs 7,797.04 crore out of Rs 11,984.91 crore).