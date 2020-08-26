30 labourers in Rajkot rescued as state sees 106% of average rainfall

On Tuesday morning, a team of SDRF brought them to safety on board an inflatable boat, an official release said. (Express/Representational)

Thirty agricultural labourers who were stranded in Bhimora village of Rajkot on Monday evening following heavy rain were rescued by a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Tuesday even as rain halted in Saurashtra most of other regions of the state Tuesday. The state has now received 106.78 per cent of its average rainfall.

The labourers were stranded at the agricultural farm of Ramesh Javiya in Bhimora village of Upleta taluka of Rajkot district after tracks leading to the farm were closed due to the flooded causeway.

On Tuesday morning, a team of SDRF brought them to safety on board an inflatable boat, an official release said.

On Tuesday morning, rain stopped in Saurashtra and other parts of the state even as irrigation department continued discharging floodwaters from major dams in Saurashtra, including Shetrunji.

A release from state information department said tjat 242 talukas of the state recorded noticeable rainfall during 24 hours till 6 am on Tuesday. Abdasa taluka of Kutch district led the chart with nine inches of rain, followed by Gondal (7 inches) in Rajkot district.

It further stated that 10 talukas received between four inches and nine inches of rainfall, 49 talukas recorded two to four inches, 66 talukas one to two inches and 116 talukas got less than one inch rain.

Following two days of heavy rain, the state has now received 106.78 per cent of average rainfall. This is the second successive year that the state has received more than 100 per cent rainfall.

Kutch region has so far recorded 213.57 per cent rainfall followed by Saurashtra region with 141.35 per cent. South Gujarat region and north Gujarat regions have received 92.29 per cent and 92.22 per cent rainfall respectively while east-central zone of the state has got 80.35 per cent rainfall, the government release said.

As many as 89 dams of the state received inflow of more than their storage capacity while 76 others were filled 70 per cent to 100 per cent, the release said. It added that Sardar Sarovar, largest dam of the state, was around 70 per cent full. In all, 206 dams recorded significant fresh inflow.

