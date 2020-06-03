30% frontline workers in Bastar have comorbidities they didn’t know of: officials

Chhattisgarh Health Secretary Niharika Barik said, “This was an exercise carried out by the Bastar district. We now intend to scale up this policy to all other districts.” (File Photo) Chhattisgarh Health Secretary Niharika Barik said, “This was an exercise carried out by the Bastar district. We now intend to scale up this policy to all other districts.” (File Photo)

An exercise to determine the health status of frontline workers at a district in Chhattisgarh has thrown up results that indicate that about 30 per cent of staff have co-morbidities they were not aware of.

Senior officials in Bastar district said that of 240 municipal and police personnel checked across May 25, 26 and 27, at least 74 have symptoms of sugar or high blood pressure that would place them at various stages of risk as frontline workers. The state health department said it was now looking to expand the exercise to all districts.

Ayyaj Tamboli, then district magistrate of Bastar, said reports about deaths of frontline workers such as cleaners and policemen in Mumbai and Pune prompted them to carry out the exercise. “We wanted to check for hypertension, diabetes, and cardiac disease, particularly to check through ECG. To ensure that prophylaxis through Hydroxychloroquine is safe. So that we can protect those that will work in hospitals, quarantine centres or containment zones. We found that clearly some percentage had some conditions that they were not aware of,” Tamboli said.

A senior Chhattisgarh government official said this was a disturbing revelation that had far-reaching implications.

Chhattisgarh Health Secretary Niharika Barik said, “This was an exercise carried out by the Bastar district. We now intend to scale up this policy to all other districts.”

