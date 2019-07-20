30 Congress workers detained in Surat

As many as 30 Congress workers, including party’s Surat city unit president, Babubhai Rayka, were detained by Surat police on Friday after they staged dharna at Chowk Bazaar over the detention of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh.

A large number of Congress workers had gathered at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Chowk Bazaar in Surat at around 5pm to protest the detention of Priyanka when she was on way to Sonbhadra district to meet the family members of 10 tribal people who were shot dead allegedly in a land dispute.

The Congress workers, holding banners and placards, were chanting slogans when 30 of them, including Surat city Congress president Babubhai Rayka, were detained. Seeing the police action, several Congress workers escaped from the spot. The detainees were taken to Umra police station and were released by late evening.

Umra police said that the Congress workers were holidng protest without police permission and there was traffic jam, causing public inconvenience.

Rayka said, “We submitted an application with Athwalines police station in the afternoon about the dharna. We mentioned that we will carry out our protest for one hour but the police denied. As it was a fixed program, a large number of workers had gathered. We were there just for 15 minutes when the police detained us. In a democratic country, everybody has right to protest but no democracy exists in Gujarat.”