30 CBI officials honoured with President’s police medals

Thirty officers and officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service by the President of India on the occasion of Independence Day, on Monday, the agency said in a press release.

Six officials were awarded the President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) while 24 officers were awarded the Police Medals for Meritorious Service (PMMS), the agency stated.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Alok Kumar, who has been tasked with preventing corruption within the agency, Deputy SPs Atul Hajela, Tejprakash Devrani and T.Sridharan, Sub-Inspector (SI) Gurmeet Singh, and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Narpat Singh, received the PPMDS, it said.

Deputy Inspector General Keshav Ram, and Additional Legal Advisor Vijay Kumar Sharma, who were part of the investigation in the coal scam case were awarded the PMMS.

Other CBI officials who received the medal are: SP Sandeep Kumar Sharma; Additional SPs Suresh Kumar, Bhartendar Sharma and Bharat Bhushan Bhatt; Deputy SPs Karan Singh Rana, Subhash Pandey, Gulshan Mohan Rathi, T.Selvakumar, Shri Bhagwan, and Manoj Kumar; Inspector Vijay Yadav; SIs Shibani Saha, Shashikant Rajaram Rajapure; ASIs Bishram Singh and Sham Singh; Head Constables Krishan Lal, Rajesh Babu Chauhan, Durga Singh and Tej Pal Singh; Constables Siby, P G and Ram Singh Dhami; and stenographer Dinesh Singh Pundir, the agency stated in a media release.