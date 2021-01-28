3-yr-old among six killed in two accidents in Vadodara

In another incident, three youths were killed when a speeding car rammed into them. (Representational)

A three-year-old child was among the six people killed in two separate accidents in Vadodara on Tuesday, police said.

In the first incident, a labourer couple was riding with four children on a motorcycle when a speeding truck crashed into their vehicle at Jambuva crossing on Tuesday evening.

While the couple and their three-year-old child died on the spot, three other surviving children are undergoing treatment at SSG hospital and are said to be critical. Nazir Bhalavat, a labourer from Muzar village in Vadodara was returning with his family from a family function when the accident took place, police said.

An officer of Makarpura police station said, “The driver and the cleaner abandoned the truck near a highway hotel in Varnama and escaped. We have confiscated the truck and also the motorcycle..”

In another incident, three youths were killed when a speeding car rammed into them on the intervening night of Wednesday near Asoj village on the Vadodara-Halol road. The local residents caught hold of the car driver and handed him over to the police.

According to the Waghodia police station, the three victims, Sanjay Rathodiya, 30, Ramkishan Kevat, 28 and Hiralal Kevat, 26 were employees of a private company and were crossing the road, when the trucked rammed into them. While Rathodiya and Hiralal died on the spot, Ramkishan died in the ambulance, on his way to the hospital.

Officers of the Waghodia police station said that the car driver, a resident of Chhota Udepur and a cement trader, has been detained and will be formally arrested after the mandatory Covid-19 test.