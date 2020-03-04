3-year ban on basketball player Amjyot Singh: Punjab and Haryana HC issues notice to BFI, SAI

Amjyot Singh Gill first got his India call-up as an 18-year-old back in 2010. (Source: File) Amjyot Singh Gill first got his India call-up as an 18-year-old back in 2010. (Source: File)

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Tuesday issued a notice to the Sports Authority of India and the Basketball Federation of India in a petition filed by cager Amjyot Singh of Chandigarh against the three year-ban imposed on him by the Federation.

Singh, who has represented Punjab as well as India at national and international tournaments, was banned in December 2019 over a brawl that took place among some players a month earlier during a camp held in Bengaluru for selection of players for Indian team for South Asian Games. In the petition filed through advocate Vikas Chatrath, it has been argued that the order has been passed in an arbitrary and illegal manner.

“The manner in which the enquiry was conducted by the disciplinary committee constituted by BFI clearly reflects non-adherence to the basic principles of natural justice, which has resulted in gross injustice against a brilliant player of the country,” the petition reads.

Seeking an immediate intervention from the court, Singh has said he would be missing the opportunity from participating in the All India Police Basketball Championship and the Olympic Qualifying Basketball International Tournament. Singh is a Sub-Inspector with the Punjab Police.

Submitting that he would not be able to represent India in any of the tournaments in case not sanctioned by the BFI, Singh has said that a summary procedure was adopted to punish him and the probe report has not been supplied to him before imposing the punishment. The case is now listed for hearing on March 16 and a reply has also been sought by the court regarding the stay sought by Singh.

Singh had also played for Oklahoma City Blue in NBA-G League in USA.

