‘3 vs 300’: BJP’s Shazia Ilmi confronts ‘anti-India’ protesters in Seoul

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi confronted protesters who were raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India in South Korea’s capital Seoul on Friday. A few of the protesters were carrying Pakistan’s flags and were raising their voice against the abrogation of Article 370 outside the Indian Embassy.

Ilmi who reached the venue with two other Indians said it is important to “peacefully register protest if insulted as an Indian”.

In the video released by news agency ANI, a group of people can be seen calling India and PM Modi as “terrorists”. They can also be heard raising slogans for ‘azaadi.’ Shazia Ilmi accompanied by a few other people is seen heading towards the group as the protesters continue to shout slogans.

Ilmi then tries to confront the protestors, who grew louder. She then starts raising slogans of “Inquilaab zindabad” and “India zindabad.” As the protesters grew aggressive, local police intervened and escorted the India group away from the location, the news agency added.

Ilmi later took to Twitter saying it was a “3 versus 300” in Seoul. “We just felt it was our duty to tell them to not abuse our country or our Prime Minister. You have a problem with the abrogation of Article 370, which totally is an internal matter, and it has nothing to do with you all,” she said, reported news agency ANI.

3 बनाम ३०० सौ। कल 16 अगस्त तीन हिंदुस्तानी नागरिकों ने 300 पाकिस्तानी भीड़ को Korea की राजधानी Seoul में challenge किया। एक उग्र पाकिस्तानी भीड़ काले झंडे और शर्मनाक पोस्टर लिए हुए धारा ३७० हटाने के विपक्ष में एक अभद्रता पूर्ण प्रदर्शन कर रहे 🇮🇳 ज़िंदाबाद @BJP4India @PMOIndia https://t.co/AfPVsdzvSq — Shazia Ilmi (@shaziailmi) August 17, 2019

On confronting the protesters, Ilmi said: “It’s important for all of us to register protest wherever we are. I know (in) some countries it is not easy to speak out. It’s important to peacefully register your anger at being insulted as a countryman, as an Indian. Any time somebody says anything about your country, your Prime Minister, you should raise your voice and not necessarily fear the consequences if you are doing it peacefully.”