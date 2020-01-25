3 villages oppose merger proposal with Surat municipal corporation

After taking resolution against the merger, sarpanches of Kanaj, Saroli, and Sherdi villages handed over a memorandum to Surat district collector Dhaval Patel on Friday. (Represenattional Image) After taking resolution against the merger, sarpanches of Kanaj, Saroli, and Sherdi villages handed over a memorandum to Surat district collector Dhaval Patel on Friday. (Represenattional Image)

Claiming that all basic facilities like water, road and electricity are already available, three villages of Olpad taluka opposed the merger with the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC).

Acting on the state government’s instructions, SMC last year proposed the merger of 20 villages in Olpad, Choryasi and Kamrej talukas and two Nagar Palikas — Kansad and Sachin — within Surat City limits.

After taking resolution against the merger, sarpanches of Kanaj, Saroli, and Sherdi villages handed over a memorandum to Surat district collector Dhaval Patel on Friday.

Talking to The Indian Express, sarpanch of Sherdi village, Yogesh Patel said, “During last delimitation, SMC had included Variyav, Kosad and other villages in the city limit. Sherdi village is one kilometre away from Variyav. We know what development has been done in Variyav village. Sherdi has good quality of roads and street lights. We have good drainage system too. All these are not there in Kosad and Variyav. The purpose of opposing the merger is also because the farmers in our village are not financially strong and they cannot bear different taxes.”

Nine villages in Kamrej taluka have already objected to the merger plan and also passed a resolution in this regard.

A couple of days ago, BJP leaders from Surat met Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar to discuss the issue of delimitation. A heated exchange of words had also taken place between the leaders outside the CM office.

