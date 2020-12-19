3 tourists from Pune drown at Anjarle beach

Local residents rushed for their help and managed to rescue three persons, while the other three died in the incident. (Representational)

THREE tourists from Pune drowned at Anjarle beach in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra on Friday morning.

Three others, who were part of the same group of tourists, were rescued by locals.

Police have identified the deceased persons as Akshay Rakhelkar (35) of Shivaji Nagar, Vikash Shrivastava (25) of Shanukar Colony, Kothrud, and Manoj Gawande (24) of Dhanori. Besides, three persons identified as Nihal Chavan, Ubed Khan and Rohit Palande, all in their 20s, were rescued.

As per the information given by Ratnagiri district police, the incident took place on Friday when a group of 14 people from Pune, working with a company in Aundh area, had gone to Anjarle beach, located around 30 km from Dapoli town of the coastal district.

Police said they entered the sea for fun, but around 11.30 am, six among them started drowning. Others who saw them drowning raised an alarm.

Local residents rushed for their help and managed to rescue three persons, while the other three died in the incident.

Inspector Rajendra Patil, in-charge of the Dapoli police station said, “The three who were rescued were rushed to a hospital. They were discharged later on the day.”

An officer said that the probe so far has revealed that the group of tourists, all employees of a company named ‘Concentrix’ located near Westend Mall in Aundh, left Pune in the early hours of Friday for a picnic at Anjarle beach.

He added that “Sagari Suraksha and Gram Suraksha” guards are deployed at the beach for the safety of tourists.

“We have lodged a case of accidental death as per the procedure and further investigation is being done,” said Patil.

Police officials said that family members of the deceased were being contacted.

