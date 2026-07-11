3 tiger skins in a week: Alarm bells in Chhattisgarh after probe links 2 cops to poachers

The suspensions came after a third tiger skin was recovered on July 5, days after two tiger skins were seized from alleged poachers on June 29. (Photo: Jayprakash S Naidu)

Three forest personnel posted in Chhattisgarh’s Indravati Tiger Reserve have been suspended for alleged negligence after investigators recovered a third tiger skin from suspected poachers, raising concerns that multiple tigers may have been killed in and around the reserve.

Forest Ranger Kamal Singh Kashyap, Deputy Ranger Narhari Singh Baghel and Forest Guard Vishwanath Manjhi, all posted in the reserve’s Pasewada range, were suspended earlier this week.

The suspensions came after a third tiger skin was recovered on July 5, days after two tiger skins were seized from alleged poachers on June 29.

Forest officials said they are investigating whether the skins belong to tigers from the Indravati Tiger Reserve.