3 students killed in car crash: Punjabi community in Canada helping in getting bodies back, says victim’s father

The three students who were killed in a car accident in Canada on Friday hail from Jalandhar and Gurdaspur districts. The victims were identified as Tanveer Singh (18), from Bank Colony, Jalandhar, Gurwinder Singh (19) from Pholriwal village in Jalandhar and Harpreet Kaur (20) of Dhamrai village in Gurdaspur district.

While Gurwinder turned 19 on September 17, Tanveer had completed 18 years in June this year. The accident took place on Friday night on Oil Heritage Road in the south of Oil Springs in Ontario. All the three had joined Computer Technology course in April this year at the St Clair College in Windsor. They were returning from their work place when their vehicle met with an accident.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Bhupinder Singh Lally Ghumman, father of Tanveer, said that Tanveer had gone on study visa in April this year after doing Class 12 and was doing well there. Ghumman said that local Punjabi community was helping in sending the bodies back to India, and it may happen next week.

Tanveer is survived by his parents and younger brother. Gurwinder is survived by his parents and one elder sister, respectively.

“Gurwinder had joined this job just three days back and he met with accident while returning from his workplace,” said the inconsolable father, Joga Singh, who is a small farmer. Gurwinder and Tanveer had completed their Class 12 from Cantt Board school.

Ex-servicemen Manmohan SIngh, father of Harpreet, said that the tragic news was like a death blow for them.

According to a tweet by Ontario Provincial Police Communications, there was a “triple fatal crash on Oil Heritage Line that happened at approximately 1.30 am on the morning of October 4”.

The driver was driving at 200-plus speed and lost the control over vehicle which turned turtle. He has been booked. Ghumman added that trio were sitting on the rear seat and perhaps not wearing seat belts because the driver, who is also a Punjabi, has been seriously injured.