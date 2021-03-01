3 reports in 3 days: Punjab minister tests positive, negative

AHEAD of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha budget session that begins Monday, state Cabinet Minister for Jails and Cooperation Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (62) was declared Covid-positive by a government testing laboratory while two subsequent tests — one at a private lab and another at PGIMER Chandigarh — declared him negative, all within a span of three days.

Randhawa, who had given his first sample on February 25 at MLA Hostel, Chandigarh, as part of mandatory testing for MLAs ahead of the Vidhan Sabha session, was declared Covid-positive as per test results received from the government laboratory at Punjab Biotechnology Incubator, Mohali, on February 26.

Randhawa said he was shocked to see his ‘positive’ test report, following which he again got himself tested from a private lab — Atulaya Healthcare Private Limited, Chandigarh — on February 27. The test report, received the same day, was ‘negative’.

Randhawa said he was extremely shocked by the “contradictory results” from the government and private laboratories. He went for one final test on the same day (February 27) at PGIMER Chandigarh — the report received on Sunday declared him ‘negative’.

Randhawa had tested positive for Covid-19 in August last year. “I was more shocked to see my ‘positive’ result because I had tested positive five months back and it was nearly impossible to test ‘positive’ again in such a short span of time as I must have developed antibodies. I sent all three reports to my Cabinet colleague Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and asked what was happening. He too was shocked,” said Randhawa.

The minister said his doctors had also said that it was not possible to test positive again so soon. “It was on the insistence of my doctors that I decided to get tested again,” he added.

He also asked why the ‘positive’ test report he received from the government lab was “handwritten” in front of his name, while the results of others on the list were “typed”. “Ehdi ni samajh aayi…(I did not get this),” he said.

Calling it a “serious lapse” on part of the government testing lab, Randhawa said that while he did take up the matter with the health minister, he did not discuss it with O P Soni, minister of medical education and research, under whose department testing is conducted.

D K Tiwari, principal secretary, medical education and research, said they were checking if there was any lapse in testing at the government laboratory.

Asked about Randhawa’s ‘positive’ result being ‘handwritten’, Tiwari said, “It is a thing of appreciation that instead of typing it in a hurry without cross-checking, the result was carefully handwritten after proper verification.”

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that while his department only collects the samples, testing is taken care of by his colleague O P Soni’s department.

When contacted, Soni said, “I was not aware of this. Randhawa did not discuss it with me.”