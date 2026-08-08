3 officials suspended after citizen complaints reach Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav’s ear

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday launched a statewide public outreach programme from Chhindwara while once again relying on a tactic that has become a recurring feature of his administration — publicly acting against officials during field visits.

During the launch of the Mukhyamantri Jan Vishwas Abhiyan, Yadav suspended Chhindwara’s Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Naresh Gunnade, a tehsildar and a patwari after hearing complaints from citizens.

Since taking office in December 2023, Yadav has repeatedly conducted surprise inspections, reviewed government offices on the spot and ordered suspensions or transfers of officials during public programmes. Friday’s launch institutionalises that approach by requiring ministers and district officials to spend every Friday in the field instead of attending routine review meetings.