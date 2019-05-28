3 of 5 accused in Smriti Irani aide’s murder held: Cops

A day after BJP worker Surendra Singh, 50, who actively participated in Smriti Irani’s Lok Sabha campaign in Amethi was shot dead, police on Monday claimed to have solved the case by arresting three of the five accused named by his family.

Advertising

Singh was shot dead on Saturday night outside his house at Baraulia village. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed UP DGP Om Prakash Singh to take “severe” and “effective” action and arrest the culprits within 12 hours.

The arrested are Dharamnath Gupta (50), Ram Chandra (30) and Nasim (28), while two other accused, Nasim’s brother Wasim (26) and Atul Kumar aka Golu (20) are absconding. While four of the accused belong to the Baraulia village, Golu is resident of a neighbouring village.

Talking to reporters on Monday, state DGP Om Prakash Singh said they have successfully solved the case based on interrogation and circumstantial evidences.

Advertising

“We have recovered a motorcycle from Ramchandra along with a .315 bore countrymade pistol and a towel with blood stains reportedly used for the crime. We will do a forensic test of the things recovered. The case has been solved,” said the DGP.

“We have arrested three accused who are being sent to jail. We will ask for their remand and will further question them so that the other two accused can be arrested. Four of our teams are searching for those absconding. Based on interrogation and circumstantial evidences, we can say that those arrested were involved in conspiracy and crime,” he added.

Sanjeev Gupta, IG Faizabad (range), said that old enmity during gram pradhan elections as well as Surendra Singh’s possible power surge due to Smriti Irani’s win in Lok Sabha election from Amethi appear to be the possible reasons behind the killing.